Situation Update No. 1 - Flooding in Central Viet Nam - Saturday, 17 Oct 2020, 10:00 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. The combination of weather systems (Tropical Storms LINFA and NANGKA, and the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone combined with cold air) affected the Lower Mekong Region. This resulted in widespread flooding and landslides in multiple provinces of Cambodia, Lao PDR, and Viet Nam.

b. The floods, landslides, storms, and winds in Central Viet Nam affected an estimated 682K people, 136K houses, 10.4K hectares of rice, crops, and aquatic produce, 362 educational institutions, 14.7 km of roads, and the loss of 332K livestock (cattle and poultry). About 26.3 km of coastal landslide was also reported. Casualties were also reported (55 dead and 12 missing).

**highest number reported as of 16 October 2020 source: VNDMA

c. Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) has organised response missions to the affected provinces. It has also maintained close coordination with its partners. Further, VNDMA is organising a meeting with Disaster Risk Reduction partners on Monday, 19 October 2020 to discuss and coordinate international support.

d. The AHA Centre is preparing for the mobilisation of ASEAN relief items from the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA) regional stockpile in Subang, Malaysia. In addition, the AHA Centre stands ready to support and facilitate regional and international assistance, if and when requested by VNDMA.

The AHA Centre will continue its close coordination with VNDMA and will issue necessary updates accordingly.