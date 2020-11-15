Singapore's Humanitarian Assistance for Communities affected by Storms and Floods in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and the Phillippines

The Singapore Government will contribute US$200,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC)’s public fundraising appeal to aid disaster relief and recovery operations in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines. The four countries have been affected by severe storms and floods, which have resulted in the loss of many lives and the widespread destruction of property, causing hardship and suffering to many families and communities. The Singapore Government’s contribution will supplement SRC’s earlier donations of S$50,000 to the Philippine Red Cross, and US$75,000 (US$25,000 each) to the Red Cross societies in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

As a close friend and fellow ASEAN Member State, Singapore stands by Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines at this difficult time.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 NOVEMBER 2020