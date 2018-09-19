19 Sep 2018

Severe flash flood hits Nghệ An at nightime

Report
from Viet Nam News
Published on 18 Sep 2018 View Original

NGHỆ AN — A flash flood triggered by heavy downpours has submerged schools in Yên Tĩnh Commune, Tương Dương District in the central province of Nghệ An.

Chairman of Yên Tĩnh Commune People’s Commitee Vi Văn Khiêm said heavy rains and flash flooding occurred at 10pm on Monday with floodwaters rising to 1.5m, destroying cash crops and the property of local residents.

The local authorities have mobilised hundreds of officials, policemen and soldiers to clean up mud at flooded areas to ensure safety and stabilise the people’s lives, he told a local newspaper.

Yên Tĩnh is one of the communes in the region which is frequently hit by flash floods. — VNS

