03 Jul 2018

Roads in flood-hit provinces resume operations

Report
from Viet Nam News
Published on 03 Jul 2018 View Original

HÀ NỘI – Many important national highways and provincial roads across several northern provinces have been repaired and are now resuming operations after the localities were seriously hit by flash floods and landslides several days ago.

According to statistics by local Steering Committees for Natural Disaster Response, Search and Rescue, as of 4:30pm on July 1, the disasters left 51 dead, missing, or injured; 176 houses were pulled down or swept away; 1,270 houses were badly damaged, and nearly 1,900 others were at least partly submerged across the provinces of Hà Giang, Lai Châu, Thái Nguyên, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Bac Giang, and Quang Ninh.

In addition, nearly 2,000 hectares of rice and crops were inundated or destroyed, while nearly 14,000 poultry were killed and over 600 hectares of aquaculture were damaged.

The total damage was estimated at about VNĐ535 billion ($23.2 million).

At present, the affected provinces are exerting efforts to tackle the disaster’s aftermath, including searching for missing victims, treating the injured, and assisting locals in repairing their houses, roads, and resuming production. —VNS

