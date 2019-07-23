Rice, maize hit by serious drought

QUẢNG NAM Residents in the central province of Quảng Nam have expressed concern after a large area of rice was destroyed due to drought.

The farmers tried different measures to save the rice but all proved ineffective.

Đinh Thị Mai, from Thanh Tây Commune, Cẩm Phô Ward in Hội An City, said prolonged hot weather caused salty water to enter her field and the rice died.

She transplanted the rice seedlings again and again but her 1,000-square-metre rice field was unsalvageable.

The same problem happened in the central province of Quảng Ngãi.

Dozens of hectares of rice and maize in Bình Sơn and Đức Phổ districts withered.

Lê Tân Hoàng, who lives in Bình Thanh Commune, Bình Sơn District, said his 2,000sq.m of maize died due to drought. He must use the maize as food for cows.

Since March this year, the area had not had rain, thus farm products could not develop, he said.

Nguyễn Tấn Lái, head of the Đức Phổ District Agriculture and Rural Development Division, said the district had 11 reservoirs, but five of them had run out of water.

As many as 43ha of rice needed immediate drought prevention measures.

A recent report of the Quảng Nam Irrigation Co. Ltd., showed that since the end of last month, the amount of water in the Thu Bồn River had decreased sharply. Moreover, flood tide from the Cửa Đại Sea in Hội An City entered the fields.

Nguyễn Đình Hải, the company’s director, said the salt had increased over recent days.

If it did not rain soon, the problem would become more serious, he said. VNS