Resilient houses saved assests and lives during the historic flood in Quang Binh province

Link to VDO

This type of house has worked well in the recent floods in Quang Binh province, a flood-prone area. While other houses were flooded to the roof during the deluge in Le Thuy district, Quang Binh province, Mrs. Dung's family in Hong Thuy commune was still able to live in her own house, which even became a safe shelter for her neighbors.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Dung (Moc Dinh village, Hong Thuy commune, Le Thuy district, Quang Binh province): “For years, I found it hard to find a shelter avoid storms, but this year, I have a resilient house to avoid the storm and floods, I just climb up this flood-resilient house to shelter there.”

This type of house is designed to withstand both flooding torrents and strong winds. It includes the foundation and frames made from reinforced concrete, brick walls, a flood-proof floor, which is 1.5m higher than the maximum flood level, and safety floor railing. Door and windows are made of durable materials, must have fasteners, secure door latches, and ensure door tightness to prevent rainwater. Stairs must be made indoors. Ceramic tiled or corrugated iron roofs must be reinforced with firm ties. Ms. Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Viet Nam: “The construction that we use is at low cost and affordable to families that are vulnerable and poor and, it follows the local cultural tradition.

Currently, over 3000 storm- and- flood resilient houses have been built in 5 provinces in Central Viet Nam. They are Thanh Hoa, Quang Binh, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam, and Quang Ngai.