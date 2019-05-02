Citation

Baruah S. 2019. Regional Policy Forum: Opportunities for a Climate-Smart Food System in Vietnam. CCAFS Workshop Report. Wageningen, the Netherlands: CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS).

**Permanent link to cite or share this item: **https://hdl.handle.net/10568/101136

Abstract/Description

The International Potato Center (CIP) and the Vietnam Academy of Agriculture Sciences (VAAS) in collaboration with Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS) organized a Regional Policy Forum on “Opportunities for climate-smart food-system in Vietnam” on 10 Apr 2019 at Pullman Hanoi Hotel, 40 Cat Linh, Hanoi, Vietnam. A total of 78 participants from the government, policy institutes, international organizations, academia and the civil society participated.

Officials from Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Economics (IPSARD), Soils and Fertilizers Research Institute (SFRI), Root Crop Research and Development Center (RCRDC), Vietnam Institute of Fisheries Economics and Planning (VIFEP)-MARD, International Cooperation Department (ICD), Institute for Agricultural Environment (IAE), Agricultural Genetics Institute (AGI), along with several other International and National organizations working on the above topic were present in this program.