02 May 2019

Regional Policy Forum: Opportunities for a Climate-Smart Food System in Vietnam

Report
from CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)Workshop Report

Citation

Baruah S. 2019. Regional Policy Forum: Opportunities for a Climate-Smart Food System in Vietnam. CCAFS Workshop Report. Wageningen, the Netherlands: CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS).

**Permanent link to cite or share this item: **https://hdl.handle.net/10568/101136

Abstract/Description

The International Potato Center (CIP) and the Vietnam Academy of Agriculture Sciences (VAAS) in collaboration with Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS) organized a Regional Policy Forum on “Opportunities for climate-smart food-system in Vietnam” on 10 Apr 2019 at Pullman Hanoi Hotel, 40 Cat Linh, Hanoi, Vietnam. A total of 78 participants from the government, policy institutes, international organizations, academia and the civil society participated.

Officials from Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Economics (IPSARD), Soils and Fertilizers Research Institute (SFRI), Root Crop Research and Development Center (RCRDC), Vietnam Institute of Fisheries Economics and Planning (VIFEP)-MARD, International Cooperation Department (ICD), Institute for Agricultural Environment (IAE), Agricultural Genetics Institute (AGI), along with several other International and National organizations working on the above topic were present in this program.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.