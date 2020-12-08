Quang Tri: Housing support for people in areas at risk of landslides

On December 6, the People's Committee of Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri province in coordination with the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and the sponsor held a groundbreaking ceremony to build houses for 45 households in Huong Son commune.

Recently, the local government has strongly called for sponsors to support 2.25 billion VND, at the same time, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Quang Tri province has reciprocated a budget of 2.25 billion VND to jointly build houses for 45 households located in area with high risk of landslide in Huong Son commune, with a construction cost of 100 million VND per house. Households will be relocated away from high risk areas and supported to build new houses.

Huong Son commune was one of the localities severely damaged by last month floods: many sections of roads, underground spills, bridges were swept away by floods, causing separation and isolation for many days; landslides have filled many areas of rice and crops that are difficult to recover, making people's lives and production severely affected.

In particular, after the floods, Ta Bang mountain in Huong Son commune has been fractured with a length of hundreds of meters, the width of the crack in some places is up to nearly 1 meter, which is a threat to the residence of 45 households with 171 people in the village of Ra Ly - Rao living at the foot of the mountain.

Department of Community-based Disaster Management