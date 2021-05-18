Providing VND 2,000 billion to assist Mekong delta areas to tackle fluvial and coastal problems

The Mékong Delta presently requires 8,143 dollars to tackle 76 weight spots on the shore with a length of 140 km, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.

The Mékong Delta presently requires 8,143 dollars to tackle 76 weight spots on the shore with a length of 140 km, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said. In the past ten years, the amount cut by upstream exploitation and extraction, particularly the Mekong River hydroelectric projects, in line with the critical circumstances, has complicated the situation in the Mekong Delta more comprehensively.

Between 2018 and now, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Prime Minister and the Mekong delta provinces worked in coordination with sectors, the Government of the country to assist them in providing VND 6,622 billion from capital sources in the handling of 156,9 km of coastal riverbanks to help stabilize people's lives and their rivers and coastal regions.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development now coordinates with the Department of Planning and Investment and the Prime Minister's associated agencies to help the Delta in its emergency management of urgent requirements in the riverbank and coastal areas for VND 2 000 billion from World Bank (WB) money.

Furthermore, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development assesses the current situation and restores the Mekong Delta shore and seas; the population in the areas now ranks on the main routes in the Tien and Hau rivers; and the current state of the built-in dike, mekong delta, is established in the region.

Community Disaster Management Department