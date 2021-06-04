Project Brief: Climate Resilient Economic Development (CRED) - Managing Economic Risks of Climate Change

Developing Macroeconomic Models for Climate-Sensitive Development Plans and Economic Development Strategies

Climate change is increasingly impacting on people's lives, disrupting national economies and local livelihoods alike. The costs of climate change on people and the economy are clear. The toll on human life and on the economic system is irrefutable. The question arises how states will respond: with business as usual or by investing in adaptation, and in the innovation that comes with it to unlock new opportunities and spur change. Climate adaptation can no longer be confined to single sectors (like agriculture) but needs to be mainstreamed into economic decision making. Only such a whole-economy approach to climate adaptation will allow countries to adequately understand and react to the increasing risks which climate change poses for their future national development and social welfare. We need a systematic assessment of climate risks for all economic sectors. This is the cornerstone for efficient planning of adaptation and climate-resilient economic development.

To enable climate-resilient economic development, it is essential that countries strengthen their ability to understand, plan for and continuously manage climate risk for their key economic processes. Macroeconomic modelling can make a major contribution to actionable, evidence-based policy-making for enhancing economic resilience.

However, in many countries, capacities for the assessment of country-specific climate change impacts on economic development via quantitative modelling are insufficient. Policy-makers need reliable economic model for anticipated climate impacts and adaptation options. These are necessary to decide upon effective direct economic-policy and fiscal-policy instruments that lead to resilient economic development by improving adaptation capacities and reducing the vulnerability of the economy and population.