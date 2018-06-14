14 Jun 2018

Portfolio of climate-smart agriculture practices for scaling

Report
from CGIAR, CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security
Published on 14 Jun 2018

This publication showcases some of the indigenous and research-derived climate-smart agriculture technologies and practices (CSA T&P) developed and tested in My Loi Climate-Smart Village in Vietnam. Prepared by the World Agroforestry Centre Vietnam, four CSA T&Ps were identified for scaling, such as: orange-based agroforestry system, black pepper home garden, acacia-based agroforestry system, and vermiculture. For each CSA T&P, discussion includes the description of the practice, CSA indicators, farmer’s benefits, risks, scaling considerations (i.e., biophysical, socio-economic, and political factors), and cost and benefit analysis.

Read the report here

