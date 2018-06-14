Portfolio of climate-smart agriculture practices for scaling

This publication showcases some of the indigenous and research-derived climate-smart agriculture technologies and practices (CSA T&P) developed and tested in My Loi Climate-Smart Village in Vietnam. Prepared by the World Agroforestry Centre Vietnam, four CSA T&Ps were identified for scaling, such as: orange-based agroforestry system, black pepper home garden, acacia-based agroforestry system, and vermiculture. For each CSA T&P, discussion includes the description of the practice, CSA indicators, farmer’s benefits, risks, scaling considerations (i.e., biophysical, socio-economic, and political factors), and cost and benefit analysis.

