In pictures: Homes swamped, crops destroyed, Viet Nam faces multiple storm fronts

Since the beginning of October, multiple storms and heavy rainfall have caused severe flooding and landslides across central Viet Nam. More than 310,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed, leaving close to 1.2 million people in need of immediate relief.

In a dire forecast for the coming months, livelihoods across these predominantly rural communities have literally been washed away, with thousands of hectares of crops destroyed and valuable farm animals lost.

Viet Nam Red Cross teams have been on the ground, supporting search and rescue efforts and providing critical relief to these hard-hit communities. The IFRC has launched a global emergency appeal for 3.3 million Swiss Francs to fund relief and recovery efforts.

