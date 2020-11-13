Philippines, Vietnam - Typhoon VAMCO update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2020)

Typhoon VAMCO is moving west over the South China Sea towards central-northern Vietnam. Following its passage over central Luzon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reports 12 fatalities, 14 missing and 8 injured people. More than 80,000 people have been evacuated in 825 evacuation centres and 170,561 people are affected in the Regions of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, NCR, and CAR.

In Marikina City, water search and rescue continue for residents who have been trapped in flooded areas for more than 24 hours. All 47 evacuation centres in the city are already full of evacuees, and the risk of COVID-19 transmission is worrying in these congested centres.

Many flooded areas (including Goni-affected Bicol region) require heavy equipment for clearing and search and rescue operations. DG ECHO partners have started initial relief assistance.