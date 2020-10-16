Philippines, Vietnam - Tropical Depression (JTWC, PAGASA, NCHMF, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 October 2020)

A new tropical depression (named OFEL in the Philippines) formed over the southern Philippine Sea on 13 October and passed over eastern Visayas, Bicol, northern Mimaropa, and southern Calabarzon Provinces (Philippines) on 13-14 October. On 15 October at 20.00 UTC its centre was located offshore over the South China Sea approximately 690 km east of the coast of central Vietnam, and approximately 620 south-east of the Hainan Island (southern China).

Media report, as of 16 October, 2 fatalities, one person missing and around 250 evacuated people across the Cebu Province (Central Visayas Region, Philippines).

OFEL is forecast to make landfall over the area of Quang Nam, and Da Nang Provinces (central Vietnam) on the afternoon (UTC) of 16 October.