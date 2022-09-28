Philippines, Viet Nam - Tropical Cyclone Noru, Situation Update, Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 1930 HRS (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. Meteorological History (Philippines): From 22-24 September 2022, Tropical Cyclone (TC) NORU (local name: Karding) developed from a Low-Pressure area into a Tropical Storm (TS) over the Philippine Sea while moving towards Central Luzon. On 24 September, TC NORU intensified into a Severe tropical Storm (STS). By 1900 UTC+7, NORU rapidly intensified into a Typhoon (TY) with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the centre (equivalent to a Category 1 Hurricane in the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (SSHWS)). In the early morning of 25 September, NORU underwent a series of rapid intensifications and a period of explosive intensification and reached Super Typhoon (STY) Category by 0700 UTC+7. On 25 September, 1630 UTC+7, TC NORU made its initial landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos, Quezon and again at 1920 UTC+7 in Dingalan, Aurora as a TY-category cyclone. On 26 September, TC NORU left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 1900 HRS UTC+7 according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) (Figure 1 in the PDF).

b. Meteorological History (Viet Nam): From 26-28 September 2022, TC NORU made its way from the Philippine Area of Responsibility across the West Philippine Sea-South China Sea-Viet Nam’s East Sea going through a series of intensification and maintenance of strength towards the Thua Thien Hue-Quang Ngai area of the South-Central Coast region of Viet Nam. On the morning of 28 September, according to Viet Nam’s National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, TC NORU (Storm No. 4) made landfall with winds of 117 km/h in the province of Quang Nam. As of the advisory on 1300 UTC+7, 28 September from the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHFM), TC NORU has weakened into a tropical depression and into a low pressure area in the next 12 hours (Figure 1).

c. Preparedness and Response (Viet Nam): The Prime Minister established a Steering Committee that shall direct the response. Dispatches have been issued to the localities as well as the authorities and emergency meetings were conducted. The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) also held the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership (DRRP) meeting to discuss and update on the response to TC NORU (Viet Nam local name: Storm No. 4). Widespread evacuations (108,441 households or 340,863 people), aquatic vessel safe anchorage, thousands of hectares of aquaculture bracing, mobilisation of 40,000 soldiers and 200,000 militia in anticipation of the impacts of TC NORU (Storm No. 4).

d. Preparedness and Response (AHA Centre): On 1630 UTC+7, 27 September, the AHA Centre deliberated on its course of action for the assistance to be provided and shall complement on-going efforts in the potentially affected areas in Viet Nam in accordance as well with the directives from VNDMA detailed in the DRRP meeting. The ICLT and ERAT are to stand down due to the decision to not activate the international joint assessment by the government of Viet Nam.