Viet Nam + 2 more
Philippines, China, Vietnam - Tropical cyclone SAUDEL update (GDACS, JTWC, NDRRMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 26 October 2020)
- Tropical Cyclone SAUDEL made landfall over central Quang Bình Province (central Vietnam) on 25 October as a tropical depression bringing heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge.
- 700 families were evacuated in Quang Binh Province and travel disruption across Hainan Island (China). According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, more than 31,000 people were sheltering in evacuation centres and 165,763 affected across the Regions of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Calabarzon (Philippines).
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over most parts North Central Coast Region of Vietnam.
- Typhoon MOLAVE is also forecast to make landfall over Quang Ngai Province bringing more heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge.