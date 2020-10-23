Viet Nam + 2 more
Philippines, China, Vietnam - Tropical cyclone SAUDEL update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, VDMA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash 23 October 2020)
- Tropical cyclone SAUDEL is moving west across the South China Sea. On 23 October, its centre was located offshore about 520 km southeast of the eastern coast of Hainan Island (China) with maximum sustained wind of 157 km/h.
- According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), after the passage of SAUDEL over northern Luzon (northern Philippines), more than 28,000 people have been sheltered in evacuation centres and 162,958 affected across the Regions of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.
- SAUDEL is forecast to pass very close to Hainan Island on 24-25 October and to make landfall over the North Central Coast Region of Vietnam on 25 October with maximum sustained wind up to 110 km/h.
- On 23-25 October, heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over most parts of the coastal area of Hainan and North Central Coast Region of Vietnam.
- A Yellow Typhoon Warning for Hainan has been issued by the China Meteorological Administration.