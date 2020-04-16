Novartis contributes $275,000 to USAID’s improving access, curriculum and teaching in medical education and emerging diseases (IMPACT-MED) alliance to assist Vietnam in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak

Worldwide, front-line healthcare workers have a critical role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic through screening, diagnosing, and treatment efforts. However, there is a significant shortage of appropriately trained health workers. To fill this capacity gap, the Vietnamese government has called for 90,000 existing and retired healthcare workers, and final year medical university students, to help shore up Vietnam’s efforts to contain the pandemic. Responding to this call for action, the IMPACT-MED Alliance, Novartis, and six leading medical universities will develop and deploy a nationwide curriculum for senior medical students on the COVID-19 response. Over 1,800 senior medical students across the six medical universities will receive a combination of online and in-person training. Skills developed will include the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), COVID-19 pathophysiology, COVID-19 testing, public health messaging, quarantine procedures, and other topics identified by the medical universities and Ministry of Health.

So What? IMPACT-MED’s success in building partnerships with the private sector is proving helpful as Vietnam mobilizes new human resources to address COVID-19.