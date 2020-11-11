New Zealand announces NZD$170,000 in humanitarian aid to help Central Vietnam

The New Zealand Embassy is pleased to announce humanitarian aid totalling NZD$170,000 to communities in Central Vietnam affected by severe flooding and landslides since early October. These funds include NZD$150,000 for UNICEF and NZD$20,000 for World Vision relief efforts.

New Zealand Ambassador to Viet Nam, H.E. Wendy Matthews, said, “Our sincere condolences go out to those communities and families affected by the flooding and landslides. Alongside the relief work of the Vietnamese Government, this assistance seeks to help families meet basic needs and to help them begin rebuilding their livelihoods. It is an example of New Zealand’s ongoing commitment to supporting the people of Viet Nam.”