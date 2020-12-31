Netherlands supports Quang Nam in post-flood recovery

VGP - A project “Humanitarian aid and post-flood recovery in Central Viet Nam”, sponsored by the Dutch Relief Alliance under the Foreign Ministry of the Netherlands, was launched in the central province of Quang Nam on December 29.

Through Oxfam Viet Nam, the project will provide emergency assistance and help restore livelihoods for 5,000 households severely affected by natural disasters in Tra Bui, Tra Duong, Tra Dong, Tra Son and Tra Giang communes of Bac Tra My with a total value of over VND5.5 billion (US$238,000).

The project will provide 916 gift packages worth VND1.2 million each, plastic buckets, and hygienic tools for households while promoting communications on Covid-19 prevention and control as well as hygiene and clean water in communes.

It will also include assessments of livelihoods and market, and training on planting and breeding for residents in the project.

Beneficiaries are households with damaged houses, those in the vulnerable groups like poor and near-poor households, or households of people with disabilities, and ethnic people.

The same day, Quang Nam Red Cross Society launched a World Vision-funded housing project worth VND4 billion for 400 households affected by natural disasters in 2020 in Nong Son, Phuoc Son and Nam Tra My districts.

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control announced that 16 types of natural calamities happened in Viet Nam in 2020, causing the death and missing of 357 people and economic losses of more than VND37,400 billion (or US$1.6 billion).