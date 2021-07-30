Natural disaster situation from the beginning of 2021 (As of July 29, 2021)

Natural disasters in July 2021 (as of July 29, 2021)

In July 2021, in the East Sea, there was 01 storm and 01 tropical depression. There were 15 mild earthquakes in the whole country; 77 hail, thunderstorm, lightning; 23 heavy rains, local floods and 27 riverbank landslides

People: 08 people died, 10 people injured.

Housing: 87 houses collapsed, 1,039 houses damaged, unroofed, urgent relocated.

Agriculture: 1,032 ha of rice/crops, 496 ha of crops, 156 cattle and poultry died or swept away.

Estimated value of damage is about 66 billion VND.

Natural disasters from the beginning of the year to July 29, 2021

From the beginning of 2021 up to now, there have been 03 storms and 02 tropical depressions in the East Sea, of which the storm No. 2 (June 11-13) landed in the regional provinces from Thai Binh to North Nghe An, 79 mild earthquakes, 224 hail, thunderstorm, lightning; 05 periods of cold waves, northeast monsoon, in which the strongest cold and damaging cold wave is from January 7-13; 41 heavy rains, local floods, of which 06 flash floods, 125 river bank landslides and 06 heat waves.

As of 08:00 on July 29, 2021, natural disasters from the beginning of the year have caused the following damage:

People: 33 people died, 43 people injured;

Housing: 170 houses completely collapsed, 5,785 houses damaged, unroofed;

Livestock production: 4,674 livestock and poultry died (2,373 cattle, 2,301 poultry);

Cultivation: 68,998 ha of rice, vegetables and 6,349 ha of crops damaged.

Dykes and irrigation: 5.4 km of dikes, embankments, canals damaged and eroded.

Traffic: 8km of roads collapsed; 73,807 m3 of soil, rock, concrete.

Estimated value of damage is about 202 billion VND.

Department of Science, Technology and International Cooperation