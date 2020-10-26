More international aid announced for flood-affected people in central region

VGP - Australian Ambassador to Viet Nam Robyn Mudie on October 23 announced that Australia will provide AUD100,000 in immediate humanitarian support for relief efforts underway in response to severe flooding in Central Viet Nam.

This humanitarian assistance will be delivered through the Australian Humanitarian Partnership.

It will operate in tandem with Australia’s ongoing efforts to support Viet Nam’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. This included the announcement of an immediate AUD10.5 million package of assistance in June, 2020.

Earlier on October 22, the Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) decided to provide a humanitarian aid package worth US$300,000 for Viet Nam to help it overcome consequences of recent floods in its central region, according to the RoK's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

In the coming time, the RoK Government will continue its efforts to support countries and people in difficulty who are not only affected by natural disasters but also by other humanitarian crises, the ministry said.

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) will also provide at least US$100,000 in emergency relief to the central region.

“UNICEF has allocated an initial US$100,000 for emergency relief in water, sanitation, hygiene, health, nutrition, and education, as well as psychosocial support and child protection“ said Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative in Viet Nam.

Floods caused by heavy rains have claimed 111 lives in 12 localities of central and central highlands regions, according to the Central Steering Committee for National Disaster Prevention and Control.

Two storms that hit central Viet Nam in the first two weeks of October, Storm Linfa and Storm Nangka, brought six times higher than average rainfall, flooding 136,000 houses and forcing 90,000 people to evacuate their homes.

By Thuy Dung