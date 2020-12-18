More than 3,500 storm and flood resilient houses in coastal provinces have been built

The goal of the project “Improving the resilience of vulnerable coastal communities to climate change related impacts in Viet Nam” by 2021 is to build 4,000 storm and flood resilient houses, planting and restoring 4,000 hectares of mangroves, thereby reducing 1.9 million tons of CO2; and 20,000 people accessing information on climate change and natural disasters.

On the morning of December 17, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Construction, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and seven coastal provinces held the 2020 GCF Coastal Resilience Project Annual Progress Review Confference and Draft Implementation Plan for 2021.

Attending the meeting were representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), the Vietnam Administration of Forestry, UNDP, the PMUs, and PPMUs of 7 provinces: Nam Dinh, Thanh Hoa, Quang Binh, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Ca Mau.

By the end of 2020, despite being affected by COVID-19 and storms and floods in the Central Region, with the support of the Project, more than 3500 resillent houses to withstand storms and floods have been built, more than 3,300 hectares of mangroves are newly planted and rehabilitated, reducing more than 146,000 tons of equivalent carbon, successfully implementing 24 livelihood models that bring income to poor coastal households, and more than 39,000 staff and villagers are trained in community-based disaster risk management trainings.

The goal of the project by 2021 is to build 4,000 safe houses to withstand storms and floods, plant and rehabilitate 4,000 hectares of high-quality forest, thereby reducing the equivalent of 1.9 million tons of CO2 equivalent and 20,000 people having access to information on climate change, natural disasters.

Mr. Tran Quang Hoai, VNDMA Director General, Project Director said, “The historic big storms that landed in the central region in September, October and November this year caused collapse and damage, roofing up tens of thousands of houses in the central provinces, but most houses supported by GCF project are still safe. This is one of the successes of the project, we need to summarize and propagate to replicate the model to promote the effectiveness of the project."

Speaking at the conference, Ms. Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam, said, “We are very pleased to see that our houses have proven highly successful during the recent floods and storms and have saved lives and livelihoods of people. We understand that the resilient housing designs applied in our project has been highly appreciated by the government."

According to Mr. Nguyen Manh Khoi, Deputy head of the Department of Housing and Real Estate Management, Ministry of Construction: “Most of the houses built under this program are very solid, exceeding the standard allowable requirements, and ensure safety.”

At the meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Construction and UNDP also shared their assessment of the need for resillent houses in 28 coastal provinces of Vietnam. The assessment indicates that there is a need to build more than 100,000 resillent houses of which the urgent need is to build more than 24,000 houses in coastal areas.