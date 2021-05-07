Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong visited people in areas affected by natural disasters on the occasion of the Lunar New Year...

On the afternoon of January 11, 2021, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2021, to encourage and take better care of the material and spiritual lives of people in areas damaged by natural disasters, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control visited and gave gifts to people in areas affected by natural disasters in Thua Thien Hue province.

Joining the delegation were Mr. Tran Quang Hoai - Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, representatives of the General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control and a number of functional units directly under the Ministry; Representative of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor.

In 2020, in the context of many difficulties and challenges due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, together with natural disasters occurring rapidly and especially fiercely, exceeding historical levels across regions of the country. In the Central region, in just 2 months from mid-September to early November, historic storms and heavy rains occurred. Thua Thien Hue was continuously affected by natural disasters, of which typhoon No. 5 and flood in October exceeded the history of 1999, causing serious human consequences (49 dead and missing), material damages amounting to over 2,200 billion VND. However, the above-mentioned damages have been greatly reduced compared to 1999 with improved natural disaster prevention and control capacity, especially awareness and coping skills of the community.

On the occasion of Lunar New Year 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development cooperated with the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor to continue to support 20,000 fingerlings, 100 gifts (including 1,000,000 million VND in cash and gift bags worth 150,000 VND) to 100 poor households, policy families damaged by natural disasters in Hai Duong commune, Huong Tra district. Previously, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Steering Committee also had many activities to support the province in improving capacity for natural disaster prevention and fighting, building a Standing Office of the Steering Committee for natural disaster prevention and control. In the coming time, many programs and projects supporting central provinces, including Thua Thien Hue for post-disaster reconstruction will be conducted.

HNN (mard.gov.vn)