Minister asks for preparations for typhoon

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Xuân Cường has asked localities from Quảng Ninh to Ninh Bình to prepare for Typhoon Mun, the second arising in the East Sea that is forecast to make landfall early today.

The minister asked localities to guide vessels to safe shelters and keep in touch with the mainland, while calling ships operating at sea back to land.

He stressed the need to ensure safety for 1,640 tourists stuck on Cô Tô Island in Quảng Ninh Province and inform them of the storm’s developments.

Localities should pay special attention to the safety of dykes, especially in Thái Bình Province, while keeping a close watch on reservoirs and hydropower plants, he asked.

It is necessary to alert locals in mountainous areas on the risks of flash floods and landslides, requested the minister.

He also asked the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) to monitor the developments of the storm and provide timely updates.

According to Colonel Trần Văn Đình, head of the rescue department of the Border Guard High Command, as of 6am Wednesday, safety guidelines have been provided to nearly 56,560 fishing vessels, 484 tourist ships, 146 cargo ships, five foreign vessels, along with fish farms.

From Quảng Ninh Province to central Hà Tĩnh Province, there are 43 major dykes that need protection.

On Wednesday, workers at caged fish farms in Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, Thái Bình and Nam Định would be moved to safety.

Flight schedule changes

On Wednesday, Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific have announced their schedule changes for flights to and from Cát Bi airport in the northern port city of Hải Phòng over the impact of Typhoon Mun.

Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines will cancel two flights coded VN1192 and VN1193 between Hải Phòng and HCM City, while Jetstar Pacific’s flights coded BL594 and BL595 connecting the two destinations will land and depart at Hà Nội’s Nội Bài International Airport instead of Cát Bi.

Affected passengers will be assisted following regulations. If requested, they will be transferred to available seats on other flights free of charge.

The two carriers recommended their passengers who plan to travel to or from airports in typhoon-hit destinations, including Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh, Hà Nội, Thanh Hoá, and Nghệ An, frequently check weather forecasts and related flight information.

According to the NCHMF, Typhoon Mun was about 80km south-southeast off Quảng Ninh and Nam Định provinces as of 10pm Wednesday.

In the next 24 hours, the storm is forecast to move west-northwest at a speed of about 10-15km per hour. — VNS