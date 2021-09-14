Viet Nam + 3 more
Mekong region (Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Laos) – Tropical Storm CONSON ( DG ECHO Partners, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 14 September 2021)
- The Mekong River Commission (MRC) secretariat has issued an alert that a tropical storm is set to make landfall in Mekong countries bringing flooding and landslides.
- In Vietnam, 664,238 people were evacuated in the coastal areas. The northern to central provinces of Vietnam will continue to be affected during this week according to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA) as well as Cambodia's north and northwest regions. Further, the north and northeastern provinces of Thailand and some parts of Laos will be also impacted.
- In addition, heavy rains have caused localised floods in Banteay Meanchey province in Cambodia and lower northern region including Phrae and Tak provinces in Thailand.