MARD Mission inspects, directs and supports people overcoming consequences after floods and storms in Ha Tinh province

On November 10, 2020, the Mission of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) led by Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien and specialized agencies of the Ministry came to Ha Tinh province to inspect, direct and support the province's agricultural production; of which, to pay special attention to restoring poultry farming. MARD Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien donated an amount of more than VND17.2 billion to Ha Tinh in order to quickly stabilize production and life of the affected people after the flood.

Facing severe catastrophes caused by natural disasters; in recent months, along with the drastic participation of the political system and the society in the prevention, response, and relief of people in flooded areas in Central Vietnam, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has been implementing synchronously solutions to promote and restore agricultural production, create livelihoods for the people in the Central region to soon stabilize their lives.

According to statistics, to restore agricultural production after the flood, Central provinces are in need of support 5,600 tons of rice seeds, 225 tons of maize seeds, 44.2 tons of vegetable seeds; along with that are 560,000 doses of vaccine, 140,000 liters and 105 tons of disinfectant chemicals.

Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien said that in the short term, the main forcus is restoring poultry husbandry, due to its short production cycle. According to calculations, from now until the Lunar New Year, there will be products, which will help people have more income and create a livelihood for the next cycle. However, in order to promote husbandry after the flood, localities must perform well the sterilization and disinfection, ensure a safe and disease-free environment. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has directed the Department of Livestock Production to coordinate with the National Agricultural Extension Center (NAEC) and related units to build the model of poultry raising after floods for dissemination and replication in localities; at the same time directing aquaculture research institutes and local management agencies to monitor the farming environment, ensuring a safe environment before stocking, avoiding damage.

On the same day, in response to the call of the Central Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Vietnam cooperated with the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) organized a hand-over ceremony of 1534 ceramic water purification pots and 1190 barrels of TIDE detergent, which are emergency relief items with a total value of USD72,200, to people affected by floods and storms this October in Ha Tinh province.

As of November 10, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development mobilized support from organizations, units and individuals for the people of 5 Central provinces that suffered the most damage in the last flood, including: plants, animals, aquatic products, drugs, animal feed, etc. Estimated value of support is nearly VND150 billion; in which, breeding is nearly 1.1 million chickens; 17,000 duck breeds, 2,000 duck breeds; 300 tons of food, 300 million for veterinary medicine, 85,000 liters and 120 tons of disinfectant chemicals, 2,312 million doses of vaccine and 23 training courses. For seafood, 26 million shrimp seeds and 70 tons of feed. Plant varieties: 13 tons of seeds; 20 tons of rice and VND200 million. Along with that, Unicef ​​sponsored 4,034 20-liter water purifiers with 37 tons of detergent. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has also granted support to the central regions with a total of 18 tons of maize seeds, 10.8 tons of vegetable seeds; 30,000 doses of vaccine, 60,000 liters and 70 tons of disinfectant chemicals. Currently, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is synthesizing the report that the Government continues to support Central provinces to promote the restoration of agricultural production, create livelihoods for to soon stabilize people's lives.

Department of Science, Technology and International Cooperation