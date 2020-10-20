Lower Mekong Region: Storms and Floods Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 20 October 2020)

From the beginning of October, the Lower Mekong region has experienced prolonged, heavy rains that have caused severe and widespread flooding and landslides in several provinces of Vietnam and Cambodia and parts of Lao PDR and Thailand. Across the region, at least 132 people have reportedly died and over 110,000 people have been displaced. As of 18 October, flood waters in Lao PDR and Thailand are receding, while the situation in Vietnam and Cambodia remains challenging and could deteriorate further as more rainfall is forecasted in the coming days due to Tropical Storm Saudel.