Localities get nearly VND2,162 bln for post-calamity rebuilding in 2020

VGP – As of December 23, localities were provided nearly VND 2,162 billion (around US$94 million) for post-natural calamity rebuilding efforts in 2020, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The Committee announced that 16 types of natural calamities happened nationwide in 2020, causing the death and missing of 357 people and economic losses of more than VND37,400 billion (or US$1.6 billion).

The Government has allocated VND381.8 billion (nearly US$17 million) to help Northern mountainous provinces to cope with cyclones, lightning, hail, flash floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, localities in the Central region and Central Highlands received VND1.250 billion (more than US$54 million) for handling consequences caused by floods and heavy rains.

The Government also provided VND530 billion (US$23 million) to support the Mekong Delta localities to overcome droughts and saltwater intrusion.

In addition, the Government directed ministries and agencies to supply nearly 23,000 tons of rice for local people, especially those living in the Central region suffering from floods (19,396 tons).

By Thuy Dung