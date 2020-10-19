At least 47 people dead, missing in Quang Tri due to heavy rains

VGP – Heavy rains and floods have claimed 20 lives while 27 others are missing in the central province of Quang Tri, local authorities reported.

The missing people include 22 soldiers of a unit of the Military Region 4 who were buried by a landslide that hit their barracks early on Sunday. As many as 147 houses have been damaged, of which five were totally destroyed while more than 70 schools and many residential areas along Thach Han river in Quang Tri town and Trieu Phong District have been submerged.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Hung said total damages caused by floods amounted to around VND 12,000 billion.

The locality experienced total rainfall of 1,500mm to 2,000mm from October 5-10, causing wide-spread flooding and affecting nearly 45,000 households.

More than 12,000 residents have been evacuated to safer areas.

Meanwhile, in Thua Thien-Hue, a memorial service was held this morning for 13 people, mostly military officers and soldiers who lost their lives during a rescue mission.

They are members of a rescue team dispatched to verify reports of workers buried by a landslide near the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant construction site in the locality and were killed by a landslide.

As of Sunday morning, the Military Region 4 mobilized nearly 1,000 people and 150 vehicles for continued rescue mission in the Rao Trang hydropower plant to search for 17 missing workers./.

By Quang Minh