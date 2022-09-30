Lao PDR, Philippines, Thailand, Viet Nam - Tropical Cyclone Noru, Situation Update, Friday, 30 September 2022, 1700 HRS (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. Meteorological History (Philippines): From 22-24 September 2022, Tropical Cyclone (TC) NORU (local name: Karding) developed from a Low-Pressure area into a Tropical Storm (TS) over the Philippine Sea while moving towards Central Luzon.

On 24 September, TC NORU intensified into a Severe tropical Storm (STS). By 1900 UTC+7, NORU rapidly intensified into a Typhoon (TY) with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the centre (equivalent to a Category 1 Hurricane in the SaffirSimpson Hurricane Wind Scale (SSHWS)). In the early morning of 25 September,

NORU underwent a series of rapid intensifications and a period of explosive intensification and reached Super Typhoon (STY) Category by 0700 UTC+7. On 25 September, 1630 UTC+7, TC NORU made its initial landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos, Quezon and again at 1920 UTC+7 in Dingalan, Aurora as a TY-category cyclone. On 26 September, TC NORU left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 1900 HRS UTC+7 according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

b. Meteorological History (Viet Nam): From 26-28 September 2022, TC NORU made its way from the Philippine Area of Responsibility across the West Philippine SeaSouth China Sea-Viet Nam’s East Sea going through a series of intensification and maintenance of strength towards the Thua Thien Hue-Quang Ngai area of the SouthCentral Coast region of Viet Nam. On the morning of 28 September, according to Viet Nam’s National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, TC NORU (Storm No. 4) made landfall with winds of 117 km/h in the province of Quang Nam. As of the advisory on 1300 UTC+7, 28 September from the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF), moved further inland of Mainland Southeast Asia.

c. Meteorological History (Lao PDR): On the afternoon of 28 September 2022, Lao PDR’s weather bureau reported that TC NORU has made landfall in Lao PDR as a Tropical Storm (TS)-category TC.

d. Meteorological History (Thailand): On the evening of 28 September 2022, TS NORU made its way to the eastern regions of Thailand and was located over Kham Khoen Kaeo district at 0400 UTC+7, 29 September and has already weakened intro a Tropical Depression (TD) and was predicted by the Thai Meteorological Department to further weaken into a low pressure cell the same day.

e. Preparedness and Response (Philippines): As of 0700 UTC+7, 592.1K USD worth of assistance has been provided to the victims and 133 SAR teams have been deployed. At 1500 UTC+7 on 29 September 2022, Undersecretary Raymundo Ferrer (Executive Director of NDRRMC and Civil Defense Administrator) sent a letter to the AHA Centre acknowledging the offer of assistance and appreciation of usual support.

f. Preparedness and Response (Viet Nam): The Prime Minister established a Steering Committee that shall direct the response. Dispatches have been issued to the localities as well as the authorities and emergency meetings were conducted. The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) also held the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership (DRRP) meeting to discuss and update on the response to TC NORU (Viet Nam local name: Storm No. 4). Widespread evacuations (108,441 households or 340,863 people), aquatic vessel safe anchorage, thousands of hectares of aquaculture bracing, mobilisation of 40,000 soldiers and 200,000 militia in anticipation of the impacts of TC NORU (Storm No. 4). On 1100 UTC+7 of 30 September, Director DOAN THI THUYET NGA of the Department of Science,

Technology and International Cooperation and Head of the DRRP Office of VNDMA sent a letter of gratitude to the AHA Centre. The letter also officially suggested the cancellation of activation of the AHA Centre’s humanitarian assistance to Viet Nam.

g. Preparedness and Response (Thailand): as of 0500 UTC+7, 30 September 2022, the King has ordered Admiral Pongthep Nuthep, to provide relief items to the people affected by the flood (1,388 sets).

h. Preparedness and Response (AHA Centre): On 1630 UTC+7, 27 September, the AHA Centre deliberated on its course of action for the assistance to be provided and shall complement on-going efforts in the potentially affected areas in Viet Nam in accordance as well with the directives from VNDMA detailed in the DRRP meeting.

The In-Country Liaison Team (ICLT), ERAT, and DELSA have stood down in consideration of the statements from NDRRMC (Philippines) and VNDMA (Viet Nam).