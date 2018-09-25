25 Sep 2018

Landslides threaten Điện Biên residents

Report
from Viet Nam News
Published on 24 Sep 2018 View Original

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Forty families in Tìa Dình C Hamlet in Tìa Dình Commune, the northern province of Điện Biên, are living in fear of landslides as cracks have appeared and expanded in the ground surrounding their homes.

Since September, 2014, the first cracks stretching of hundreds of metres appeared in the hamlet, damaging local residents’ houses and other construction work. As of this month, four houses have collapsed because of the cracks.

Giàng A Sinh, vice chairman of Tìa Dình Commune People’s Committee said that the cracks were putting local residents and infrastructure at risk, with more new cracks appearing.

The cracks are usually 20-30 cm wide, even up to 50 cm, and 1.5-2 metres deep.

“Some houses in the affected area have started to lean,” he said, adding that it was urgent to evacuate 44 families living in the area.

“Local authorities called on people to move to safer areas,” he said.

The cracks also affected Tìa Dình Boarding Primary School which is now the home of about 460 students and teachers.

The school principal Ngô Văn Vinh said cracks appeared on walls and floors subsided.

“Students now have to study in the storehouses or canteen,” he said.

Thào Thị Pà said since the cracks appeared in the hamlet, people had been living in fear.

Torrential rain earlier this month had worsened the issue, she said. — VNS

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.