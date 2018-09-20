20 Sep 2018

Landslides may hit northern mountainous region

Report
from Viet Nam News
Published on 19 Sep 2018 View Original

HÀ NỘI — The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said on Wednesday that there was high risk of landslide in northern provinces including Thái Nguyên, Tuyên Quang and Hòa Bình.

Heavy rains have hammered the northern and north central regions since Tuesday night. Some localities like Thái Nguyên’s Phổ Yên District and Lạng Sơn’s Đình Lập District experienced rainfall of up to 68mm.

Tornados, thunderstorms and high winds were likely, according to the centre.

Downpours over the past two days have inundated a number of areas and damaged roads including National Highway 18C which passes through Đồng Tâm Commune in the northern province of Quảng Ninh’s Bình Liêu District, affecting the lives of local residents.

To ensure safety and minimise damage, authorities have sent forces to areas where flash floods and landslide may occur, and advised local residents not to collect wood or catch fish at high tide.—VNS

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.