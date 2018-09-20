Landslides may hit northern mountainous region

HÀ NỘI — The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said on Wednesday that there was high risk of landslide in northern provinces including Thái Nguyên, Tuyên Quang and Hòa Bình.

Heavy rains have hammered the northern and north central regions since Tuesday night. Some localities like Thái Nguyên’s Phổ Yên District and Lạng Sơn’s Đình Lập District experienced rainfall of up to 68mm.

Tornados, thunderstorms and high winds were likely, according to the centre.

Downpours over the past two days have inundated a number of areas and damaged roads including National Highway 18C which passes through Đồng Tâm Commune in the northern province of Quảng Ninh’s Bình Liêu District, affecting the lives of local residents.

To ensure safety and minimise damage, authorities have sent forces to areas where flash floods and landslide may occur, and advised local residents not to collect wood or catch fish at high tide.—VNS