Landslide damages provincial highway in Yên Bái

Viet Nam News YÊN BÁI — Torrential rain between Monday night and early Tuesday morning caused a massive landslide along provincial highway No 174 in northern Yên Bái Province.

The highway is now accessible only to motorists and pedestrians and not heavy vehicles as the landslide damaged the sewage system and a part of the road surface.

The highway is the only road connecting Trạm Tấu District with Nghĩa lộ Town to reach Yên Bái City and other districts in the northern province.

According to the Transport Infrastructure Management Division under the province’s Transport Department, as soon as the incident was reported, relevant agencies mobilised staff and equipment to deal with the aftermath.

The highway is expected to be cleared today.

The same highway was severely damaged by the historic flood on October 11, 2017, which isolated Trạm Tấu District. — VNS