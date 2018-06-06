06 Jun 2018

Landslide damages provincial highway in Yên Bái

Report
from Viet Nam News
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original

Viet Nam News YÊN BÁI — Torrential rain between Monday night and early Tuesday morning caused a massive landslide along provincial highway No 174 in northern Yên Bái Province.

The highway is now accessible only to motorists and pedestrians and not heavy vehicles as the landslide damaged the sewage system and a part of the road surface.

The highway is the only road connecting Trạm Tấu District with Nghĩa lộ Town to reach Yên Bái City and other districts in the northern province.

According to the Transport Infrastructure Management Division under the province’s Transport Department, as soon as the incident was reported, relevant agencies mobilised staff and equipment to deal with the aftermath.

The highway is expected to be cleared today.

The same highway was severely damaged by the historic flood on October 11, 2017, which isolated Trạm Tấu District. — VNS

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.