Landslide on the 3rd day of Tet holiday, 6 houses collapsed into river in Vinh Long

Rescue forces continued helping overcome the consequences in landslide area

On the morning of February 15, the relief team of Binh Minh town, Vinh Long province went to the landslide area in Thanh Phuoc ward, Binh Minh town to support the affected people. In the immediate future, the team will provide each household with a gift of VND 1 million in cash and other necessities to help people overcome difficulties during this period.

Mr. Tran Van Tam, Chairman of Thanh Phuoc Ward People's Committee, said that in addition to the gifts of Binh Minh town, the ward will continue to mobilize sponsors to support affected people.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Thanh Phuoc Ward added that on February 15, the rescue forces of Binh Minh town combined with the ward forces continued to go to the landslide area to clean up the scene, transport property, cut down trees to overcome the consequences of landslides, help people to stabilize their life for this Lunar New Year./.

Before 12pm on February 14 (on the third day of the new year), in the area of cluster 3, Thanh Phuoc ward (Binh Minh town, Vinh Long province), a landslide occurred close to the ferry terminal, causing 6 houses to collapse into the river.

The landslide submerged a large piece of land of 30 meters long and about 10 meters wide, making the concrete road completely divided. Dozens of other households are also located in areas at high risk of landslides. Immediately after the incident, police, army and electricity forces were present to help people move things out of the danger zone.

According to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Can, Chairman of Binh Minh Town People's Committee, due to the strong rock falling into the river, the ferry carrying passengers from Binh Minh to Ninh Kieu district (Can Tho city) shook strongly. As a result, 3 people on the ferry fell into the river but fortunately were rescued in time.

