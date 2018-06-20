Kon Tum prepares for flood season

KON TUM — The Kon Tum Irrigational Work Management Board has spent nearly VNĐ2 billion (US$88,800) to repair 19 irrigational dams ahead of the flood season this year.

The money has been spent from the provincial irrigational management budget.

The 19 dams are in the four districts and cities of Ngọc Hồi, Đắk Glei, Đắk Hà and Kon Tum.

At present, irrigational works in the Central Highlands province are scattered in 10 districts and cities. According to the management board, they are quite far from each other, and since the local terrain poses many obstacles, inspectors face a lot of problems in conducting checks.

Many irrigational works that were built a long time ago have deteriorated.

Whenever it rains, mud and trees from the riverhead drift to the dams and reservoirs, hindering their operations.

Nguyễn Hữu Nghĩa, head of the Technology Division under the Kon Tum Irrigational Work Management Board, said the board had checked all irrigational works to better prepare for the flood season this year.

The board has checked 71 reservoirs, set up plans for 24 reservoirs for flood prevention in residential quarters and plans to protect Đắk Uy and Đắk Yên reservoirs, which have a capacity of more than five million cubic metres. — VNS