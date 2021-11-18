Japan, UNICEF help children in Central, Mekong Delta regions cope with climate change

VGP – Japanese Ambassador to Viet Nam Takio Yamada and UNICEF Representative in Viet Nam Rana Flowers on November 17 signed an exchange of notes on a project to enhance resilience to disaster risk and climate change for children, families and community in the Central and the Mekong Delta regions.

The signing ceremony was held under the witness of Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep.

The project, worth US$5.7 million, will get access to 27 million children under 18 in Viet Nam. The outcomes of the project are designed to meet children’s demand for climate change adaption, nutrition, clean water and sanitation.

In addition, children, families and community will be equipped with essential knowledge and skills to cope with climate change and natural calamity in the Central and the Mekong Delta regions, particularly in provinces of Soc Trang, Ca Mau and Bac Lieu.

The project aims to increase resilience for 20,000 people, including 9,000 children enjoying better services on water and sanitation and 10,000 children under 5 who will be screened for severe acute malnutrition for timely intervention.

Deputy Minister Nguyen expressed thanks to the Japanese Government and the UNICEF for supporting Viet Nam in fields of sanitation, health, education and clean water for local people affected by natural calamity.

By Thuy Dung