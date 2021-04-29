Israel helps Quang Tri upgrade schools after floods

The Embassy of Israel in Việt Nam has inaugurated construction to help students in Huong Hoa District, Quang Tri Province to get through difficult time after floods last year.

The region has suffered historic flooding from prolonged downpours and floods at the end of 2020.

The embassy has helped local people to upgrade kindergarten and primary schools in Huong Linh and Huong Tân communes.

Talking about the project, Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam, Nadav Eshcar, said the contribution underlined solidarity with the people of Vietnam, many of whom have suffered the loss of homes, livelihoods and belongings in the wake of the devastating floods.

Israel will further promote educational cooperation in Việt Nam in the future, he added.