Irrigation Systems for Climate Change Adaptation in Viet Nam

This publication presents an overview of the Water Efficiency Improvement in Drought-Affected Provinces (WEIDAP) Project that aims to apply cost-effective technology for irrigation modernization and agricultural development in Viet Nam.

The WEIDAP project features the use of remote sensing technology for water productivity mapping in five of the country’s drought-prone provinces. Supported by ADB and other international development partners, the project is expected to improve climate resilience, water efficiency, and farming practices, which are crucial in the production and diversification of high-value crops.