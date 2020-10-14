IOM Viet Nam : COVID-19 Response (October 2020)

OVERVIEW

The pandemic is no longer just a global health crisis with mobility dimensions but also a social and economic crisis that is impacting on the most vulnerable people, including migrants and their families. IOM Viet Nam is monitoring border movements and providing assistance to migrants and the Government of Viet Nam. The mission continues to update information about COVID-19 response in the area of migration.

POINT OF ENTRY (POE)

The mission donated thermometers, hand-sanitizers, gloves, gowns and masks to frontline immigration officers working at the two biggest airports - Ha Noi Noi Bai International Airport and Ho Chi Minh City Tan Son Nhat Airport. Personal protective equipment will be used by immigration and health officers who are involved in screening procedures and working in isolation rooms on suspected cases.

IOM conducted a needs assessment at four POE to better understand the needs of border officials and travelers. Based on the findings, the mission is organizing a capacity building training for POE officials for COVID-19 response.

COORDINATION AND PARTNERSHIP

IOM Viet Nam facilitates national and regional inter-sectoral coordination through support to the Ministry of Health, Viet Nam and other government partners involved in population mobility and health. IOM’s Corporate Responsibility in Eliminating Slavery and Trafficking (CREST) program continues to offer ongoing advisory for the business community and partner companies on how to address migrant worker protection during COVID-19.

On 9 June 2020, IOM Viet Nam chaired the Counter Trafficking Network meeting and facilitated information sharing among government partners, UN agencies, NGOs, and other relevant stakeholders about the impacts of COVID-19 on migrant workers and victims of trafficking.

The mission is also contributing to a joint UN working group on the social and economic impacts of COVID-19, ensuring that both internal and international migrants are considered.