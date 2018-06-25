25 Jun 2018

Increasing resilience to natural disasters with cash-based interventions

Report
from Catholic Relief Services, Start Network
Published on 25 Jun 2018

LESSONS LEARNED AND BEST PRACTICES FROM CASH TRANSFER PROGRAMMING IN RESPONSE TO TYPHOON DAMREY IN VIETNAM

This report presents recommendations for the ongoing development and improvement of CTP in emergency preparedness and response in Vietnam. It is hoped that these best practices, lessons learned and recommendations will contribute to the wider global discussions on the use and impact of CTP to increase resilience to natural disasters. We hope this learning can lead to a set of priorities that can serve as the basis for a proactive action agenda by the Cash Working Group, Disaster Management Working Group, UN Disaster Risk Management Team, INGOs and state actors.

