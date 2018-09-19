Điện Biên struggles to relocate residents from danger zones

ĐIỆN BIÊN — The northern mountainous province of Điện Biên has been trying to relocate residents from landslide and flood zones, but is facing a shortage of capital and available land.

One of the areas at risk is Co Pục Village in Hua Thanh Commune.

Resident Quàng Văn Lảng said that they were afraid whenever it rained.

Quàng Văn Thiêm, another villager, said that on August 16, a hill beside his house gave way and blocked the door with soil and rocks. It took several hours for volunteers to dig them out, and now they are stuck in temporary accommodation.

Vì Văn Tân, head of Na Hý Village, said that landslides were a regular occurrence, but this year had been worse than most.

The same situation occurs in Pa Xa Xá Village in Pa Thơm Commune at the base of Pắc Xá Nọi Mountain. On August 30, 268 people had to seek refuge in the commune’s People’s Committee building to avoid a landslide.

Major Đặng Văn Hạnh, deputy head of the Pa Thơm Border Guards, said that relocation remained a problem due to limited land and funds.

Lò Văn Tiến, deputy chairman of Điện Biên’s People’s Committee, said that due to a shortage of funds, relocation efforts were running late.

Since 2016, the province has moved 217 households, and had planned to spend VNĐ2 billion ($86,900) this year to relocate a further 100. — VNS