19 Sep 2018

Điện Biên struggles to relocate residents from danger zones

Report
from Viet Nam News
Published on 11 Sep 2018 View Original

ĐIỆN BIÊN — The northern mountainous province of Điện Biên has been trying to relocate residents from landslide and flood zones, but is facing a shortage of capital and available land.

One of the areas at risk is Co Pục Village in Hua Thanh Commune.

Resident Quàng Văn Lảng said that they were afraid whenever it rained.

Quàng Văn Thiêm, another villager, said that on August 16, a hill beside his house gave way and blocked the door with soil and rocks. It took several hours for volunteers to dig them out, and now they are stuck in temporary accommodation.

Vì Văn Tân, head of Na Hý Village, said that landslides were a regular occurrence, but this year had been worse than most.

The same situation occurs in Pa Xa Xá Village in Pa Thơm Commune at the base of Pắc Xá Nọi Mountain. On August 30, 268 people had to seek refuge in the commune’s People’s Committee building to avoid a landslide.

Major Đặng Văn Hạnh, deputy head of the Pa Thơm Border Guards, said that relocation remained a problem due to limited land and funds.

Lò Văn Tiến, deputy chairman of Điện Biên’s People’s Committee, said that due to a shortage of funds, relocation efforts were running late.

Since 2016, the province has moved 217 households, and had planned to spend VNĐ2 billion ($86,900) this year to relocate a further 100. — VNS

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.