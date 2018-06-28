Hydroelectric plants ready for flood season

HÀ NỘI — All of Hòa Bình, Sơn La, Lai Châu and Hội Quảng-Bản Chát hydroelectric plants are operating stably, safely and are ready for the flood season this year, according to experts.

The statement was made at a conference of the science and technology consultancy committee about hydroelectricity safety held on Tuesday in Hà Nội. Chaired by Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngọc Anh, the event aiming to assess hydroelectric plants’ condition was held as floods had caused serious consequences in northern provinces recently.

The floods, which began on Saturday night, have left 21 dead, nine missing and 12 injured in Lai Châu, Điện Biên, Sơn La, Hà Giang and Cao Bằng provinces.

Members of the consultancy committee said that after checking Hội Quảng-Bản Chát hydroelectric plant, they found that the plant was supplemented with automatic measuring equipment, and other equipment at different places.

Minister Anh confirmed that although the water level in upper reaches of rivers had reached record levels during the past 20 years, the hydroelectric plants worked safely.

Anh added that reports from the Electricity of Vietnam and management boards of the Hòa Bình, Sơn La, Lai Châu and Hội Quảng-Bản Chát hydroelectric plants assessed that all of them worked stably.

Flood prevention work for the plants had been prepared carefully.

Anh asked the people’s committees of Hòa Bình, Sơn La, Điện Biên and Lai Châu provinces to meet consultancy committee and instruct concerned local organisations in ensuring safety for irrigation works.

The committee should hold field trips to monitor the scene and assess problems of dams and hydroelectric plants’ reservoirs. The committee must propose methods to improve any problems, and consult the Ministry of Science and Technology to conduct scientific research related to floods forecast, prevention and control.

Anh also proposed the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Electricity of Vietnam to issue the operation process for reservoirs for the Đà River hydroelectricity plants.

A pilot centre for checking situation of the hydroelectric plants should be set up this year, he said. — VNS