Housing support for people affected by flood discharge in Dak Mi 4 hydropower plant

The People's Committee of Nam Giang District (Quang Nam) had a meeting with the leader of Dak Mi Hydropower for a support plan for people affected by the flood discharge of Dak Mi 4 Hydropower on October 28, which caused damages to people's homes, crops and property.

According to statistics of Nam Giang District, the last flood discharge of Dak Mi 4 Hydropower has affected 569 houses in Ca Dy and Thanh My communes with a total damage of over VND 32 billion; Many civil works were badly damaged. At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Binh - Deputy General Director of Dak Mi Hydropower Joint Stock Company, said that in the coming time, the company will coordinate with Nam Giang district to check the reality and verify the damage data for a support plan.

Department of Community-based Disaster Management