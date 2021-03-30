High-Level CERF Mid-Term Review Field Mission Report: CERF Mid-Term Review Field Mission Report: Viet Nam: Floods, Landslides and Storms Quang Binh Province, 12 March 2021

Disaster Situation Overview and Timeline of Key Events

Since 6 October, Viet Nam has been struck by seven tropical cyclones and depressions causing severe and widespread flooding, landslides, storm surges and strong winds. On 13 October, the Government released a call for emergency relief and support following these disasters.

Between 20 and 23 October, joint Government-UN-NGO-Red Cross assessments were undertaken in Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam, and Quang Ngai provinces.

An estimated 7.7 million people were found living in the affected areas, with some 1.5 million people in nine provinces directly affected. Of those flood-affected, 177,000 people were identified as the most vulnerable and in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, especially women, girls, children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

On October 27, the Disaster Management Group agreed to prepare a coordinated Response Plan to outline how the UN, NGOs, the Red Cross and other partners would provide support consistent with the Government’s requests.

On 31 October, the Viet Nam Flood Response Plan 2020 was released requesting $40 million over six months, covering both immediate humanitarian assistance and early recovery activities in the framework of the humanitarian-development nexus.