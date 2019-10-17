Heavy rains force students to stay home from school

NGHỆ AN — Heavy rains have forced thousands of students in central Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh provinces to stay away from school on Wednesday.

Many schools in Nghệ An decided to close due to torrential rains which hit the locality from Tuesday, according to Chief of the Secretariat of the provincial Department of Education and Training Nguyễn Trọng Hoàn.

Prolonged rains have flooded many streets in Vinh City and caused traffic chaos. Some streets recorded flooding of 0.3-0.5m.

Local authorities have warned residents to take preventive measures against flash floods and landslides as rains are forecast to continue in the next few days.

Meanwhile, nearly 10,000 students in the mountainous districts of Hương Sơn and Hương Khê of Hà Tĩnh Province could not go to school on Wednesday due to torrential rains, according to the provincial Department of Education and Training. — VNS