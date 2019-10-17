17 Oct 2019

Heavy rains force students to stay home from school

Report
from Viet Nam News
Published on 16 Oct 2019 View Original

NGHỆ AN — Heavy rains have forced thousands of students in central Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh provinces to stay away from school on Wednesday.

Many schools in Nghệ An decided to close due to torrential rains which hit the locality from Tuesday, according to Chief of the Secretariat of the provincial Department of Education and Training Nguyễn Trọng Hoàn.

Prolonged rains have flooded many streets in Vinh City and caused traffic chaos. Some streets recorded flooding of 0.3-0.5m.

Local authorities have warned residents to take preventive measures against flash floods and landslides as rains are forecast to continue in the next few days.

Meanwhile, nearly 10,000 students in the mountainous districts of Hương Sơn and Hương Khê of Hà Tĩnh Province could not go to school on Wednesday due to torrential rains, according to the provincial Department of Education and Training. — VNS

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.