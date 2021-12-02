Heavy rains, floods leave ten dead, missing in central Viet Nam

VGP – Floods triggered by heavy rains in some central provinces have left ten people dead and missing, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported Wednesday morning.

The dead and missing people include three in Binh Dinh, six in Phu Yen, and one in Kon Tum, according to the National Steering Committee.

Nearly 60,000 houses in Binh Dinh and Phu Yen provinces are now under water.

Local authorities in Quang Nam, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, and Khanh Hoa have evacuated 6,030 households to safe areas.

More than 641 hectares of rice in Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, and Dak Lak have been damaged./.

By Huong Giang