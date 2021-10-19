Heavy rains cause flood-like situation in central Viet Nam

VGP – Heavy rains submerged many parts of central provinces over the past days and authorities warned of possible flooding and landslides.

A combination of cold spell, tropical convergence and windward terrain of the Truong Son mountain range has resulted in torrential rains in the central region since Saturday.

Localities from Ha Tinh to Thua Thien-Hue experienced rainfall of 300-700 mm while localities from Da Nang to Binh Dinh and Kon Tum recorded rainfall of 200-300 mm from 7:00 pm on October 15 to 1:00 pm on October 18, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting warned of flash flooding and landslides in localities from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa and Central Highlands as heavy rains would continue for the next six hours.

At least five people have been reported missing since Saturday.

In Quang Binh alone, more than 1,300 houses in Le Thuy, Quang Ninh districts and Ba Don town were submerged and two residents were reported mission

At least 25 villages in Minh Hoa, Quang Ninh, Le Thuy, and Bo Trach districts have been isolated.

By Kim Anh