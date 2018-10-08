HCM City told to finish anti-flood project

HCM CITY — Deputy Prime Minister Trịnh Đình Dũng instructed the HCM City People’s Committee to handle the planned multi-trillion dong anti-tidal- flooding project.

He wants the Committee to be the State agency to decide the investment of the VNĐ10 trillion (US$450 million) project that aims to control tidal flooding and to cope with climate change within the 750 square km of the city for its 6.5-million population.

The Committee is responsible for the overall investment and efficiency of the project, the implementation and solving any problems with the project which is also under the city authority and responsibility of the city government.

The Deputy PM also requested the Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, Nguyễn Thành Phong, ensure the progress and quality of the project.

This is the largest and most expensive anti-flooding construction project ever planned for HCM City. It started in June 2016 and is expected to be constructed over three years.

The project is funded by the Trung Nam Group, however, the construction was suspended for five months due to difficulties borrowing capital.

Additionally, disagreements also arose between the investor and the contract supervisor.

HCM City People’s Committee in late August it proposed to the Prime Minister to consider and chair a meeting with relevant ministries and agencies to solve problems.

The project is intended to solve tidal flooding and urban flooding. Six tide-control gates will be constructed in Bến Nghé, Tân Thuận, Phú Xuân, Mương Chuối, Cây Khô and Phú Định. Three pumping stations will also be built in Bến Nghé, Tân Thuận and Phú Định. Around 7.8 km of the dyke is built along the Sài Gòn River.

Around 300 households with 1,500 people have been removed for the construction.

At present, 60 per cent of HCM City floods at high tide - and 70 per cent of HCM City land is sinking. Climate change, urbanisation, and higher tides on lower lands all make flooding a major challenge for the city. — VNS