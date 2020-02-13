HCM City prepares to deal with high tides

HCM CITY — HCM City is taking measures to prevent flooding caused by high tides that could occur this week, as forecast by the Southern Centre of the Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Department.

The centre said that tides above the flood warning level 3 could cause flooding in the area.

By mid-month, river tides are expected to reach 1.66m, which is 0.16m higher than flood warning level 3.

The city’s Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked departments, sectors and localities to take flood-prevention measures.

The people’s committees of districts 12, Thủ Đức, Bình Thạnh, Bình Tân, Củ Chi, Bình Chánh and Hóc Môn have prepared enough human resources and equipment to reinforce weak embankments and promptly deal with broken embankments.

They have also worked with relevant agencies on monitoring the operation of sluice gates, dams and pumping stations to cope with floods in case of need.

The city’s police have directed the traffic police force in coordination with the Youth Volunteer Force to create a mobile force to regulate traffic in high-risk flood areas, if necessary.

The centre on Monday (February 10) said the water level of Sài Gòn River measured at Phú An Station exceeded warning level 3 by 0.15m to 0.16m on February 11 and 12.

The water level measured at Nhà Bè Station exceeded warning level 3 by 0.14m to 0.15m on February 11 and 12.

The tidal levels are forecast to peak at 1.57m at Phú An Station and 1.59m at Nhà Bè Station today, about 0.07m to 0.09m above the warning level 3.

The tidal peak is expected to appear from 4am to 7am.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there has been no flooding in the city. — VNS